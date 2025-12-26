'Nobody 2' now streaming on JioCinema: Here's what to know

New faces, bigger stakes

Alongside returning stars Connie Nielsen, RZA, and Christopher Lloyd, the sequel brings in Sharon Stone as a fierce new villain, plus a crooked theme-park owner (John Ortiz) and his shady sheriff accomplice (Colin Hanks).

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto in his English-language debut, Nobody 2 takes Hutch and his family to Plummerville—where local bullies and criminals push him to bring back his old skills.