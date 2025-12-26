Next Article
'Nobody 2' now streaming on JioCinema: Here's what to know
Entertainment
Nobody 2, the sequel to the 2021 action hit, just dropped on JioHotstar.
This time, Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) tries to enjoy a family vacation, but things go sideways fast when he faces off against a shady theme-park owner and a ruthless crime boss.
The movie first hit theaters in August 2025.
New faces, bigger stakes
Alongside returning stars Connie Nielsen, RZA, and Christopher Lloyd, the sequel brings in Sharon Stone as a fierce new villain, plus a crooked theme-park owner (John Ortiz) and his shady sheriff accomplice (Colin Hanks).
Directed by Timo Tjahjanto in his English-language debut, Nobody 2 takes Hutch and his family to Plummerville—where local bullies and criminals push him to bring back his old skills.