Noina's fake cancer plot backfires, Saloni voices family money worries Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

In the latest episode, Noina's plan to trick Mihir into marriage by faking blood cancer totally backfires. A blackmailer starts threatening her for money to keep her secret safe, and suddenly all her careful plotting is at risk.

Meanwhile, Saloni opens up to Munni about worrying that Dev might be more into her family's money than their relationship.