Noina's fake cancer plot backfires, Saloni voices family money worries
Entertainment
In the latest episode, Noina's plan to trick Mihir into marriage by faking blood cancer totally backfires. A blackmailer starts threatening her for money to keep her secret safe, and suddenly all her careful plotting is at risk.
Meanwhile, Saloni opens up to Munni about worrying that Dev might be more into her family's money than their relationship.
Bharti confesses love to Angad
Romantic confusion is everywhere: Parth and Vaishnavi's relationship hangs in the balance, while Bharti boldly confesses her love for Angad, sparking a clash with Mangal.
Angad tries to clear things up but finds it tough to reach Vrinda as the family drama keeps escalating.