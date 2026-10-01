Nolan's 'The Prestige' IMAX and 70mm re-release Jan 29
Big news for movie fans: Christopher Nolan's The Prestige is getting a special re-release on January 29, 2027 to mark its 20th-anniversary year (the film was released in 2006, so the 20th anniversary is in 2026), in IMAX and 70mm formats.
Nolan himself shared how excited he is for people to see the film in these upgraded formats.
If you haven't seen it yet, it stars Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale as rival magicians, definitely worth catching on the big screen.
'The Prestige' IMAX milestone and Oscars
The Prestige isn't just a fan favorite; it was considered to have the first-ever IMAX 70mm shot used for a narrative-length film, setting the stage for Nolan's later hits like The Dark Knight.
It also picked up Oscar nominations for art direction and cinematography.
This anniversary screening follows successful premium-format re-releases of other Nolan films like Interstellar and Tenet, so if you're into epic visuals or classic twists, this one's for you.