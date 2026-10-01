Nolan's 'The Prestige' IMAX and 70mm re-release Jan 29

Big news for movie fans: Christopher Nolan's The Prestige is getting a special re-release on January 29, 2027 to mark its 20th-anniversary year (the film was released in 2006, so the 20th anniversary is in 2026), in IMAX and 70mm formats.

Nolan himself shared how excited he is for people to see the film in these upgraded formats.

If you haven't seen it yet, it stars Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale as rival magicians, definitely worth catching on the big screen.