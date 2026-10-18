Non-bailable warrant issued against Rakhi Sawant: What's the case?

Ahirwar, a resident of the Hansari Prem Nagar area in Jhansi, allegedly died on November 10, 2010.

His mother, Savitri, had lodged a complaint at the Prem Nagar Police Station against Sawant for using insulting and objectionable language against her son during an episode of Rakhi Ka Insaaf aired in October 2010.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 1.