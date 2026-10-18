Non-bailable warrant issued against Rakhi Sawant: What's the case?
What's the story
A non-bailable warrant has been issued against actor Rakhi Sawant in a 2010 suicide case, reported PTI. The warrant was issued by the Additional District and Sessions Judge of the Fast Track Court on Friday after Sawant repeatedly failed to appear before the court. The case is related to Laxman Ahirwar, a Jhansi resident who allegedly died by suicide after being humiliated by Sawant's remarks on her television show, Rakhi Ka Insaaf.
Case details
Complaint was lodged in 2010
Ahirwar, a resident of the Hansari Prem Nagar area in Jhansi, allegedly died on November 10, 2010.
His mother, Savitri, had lodged a complaint at the Prem Nagar Police Station against Sawant for using insulting and objectionable language against her son during an episode of Rakhi Ka Insaaf aired in October 2010.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 1.
Show details
Details of the case
According to the prosecution, Ahirwar and his wife Anita, a resident of Rajgarh, were invited to Sawant's show due to their marital discord.
Anita had returned to her parental home after disputes between the couple.
The case has been pending in court for several years now.
Meanwhile, Rakhi Ka Insaaf, a controversial tabloid talk show, aired on NDTV Imagine.