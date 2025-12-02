Nora Fatehi teases more global music collabs in 2026 Entertainment Dec 02, 2025

Nora Fatehi is doubling down on her international music game for 2026.

After dropping "Just a Girl" with Jamaican artist Shenseea, she said in a recent interview, "I'm doing more international musical collaborations with different artistes while also expanding my global music catalog!"

She added she's aiming to show up on even bigger global platforms.