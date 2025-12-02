Nora Fatehi teases more global music collabs in 2026
Nora Fatehi is doubling down on her international music game for 2026.
After dropping "Just a Girl" with Jamaican artist Shenseea, she said in a recent interview, "I'm doing more international musical collaborations with different artistes while also expanding my global music catalog!"
She added she's aiming to show up on even bigger global platforms.
How did she get here?
Since 2020, Nora's been blending Afrobeat, dancehall, pop, and Arabic vibes into her tracks.
She's hit major stages like the Olympia in Paris and performed at the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony in Qatar.
Her US TV debut happened on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—where she also promoted her latest single.
What's next for Nora?
Signed to Warner Records via Five Junctions, Nora has already worked with Jason Derulo and Rayvanny.
For 2026, she's cooking up new songs—including a dancehall track with Stefflon Don and Ruger.