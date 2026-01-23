OTT releases for Republic Day: 'Tere Ishk Mein,' 'Gustaakh Ishq' Entertainment Jan 23, 2026

Looking for something new to stream this Republic Day? Mark January 23, 2026—several fresh films are dropping on OTT ahead of Republic Day.

Highlights include Tere Ishk Mein (a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa with Dhanush and Kriti Sanon), Gustaakh Ishq starring Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah and Fatima Sana Shaikh, plus the fourth round of the comedy franchise Mastiii.