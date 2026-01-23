OTT releases for Republic Day: 'Tere Ishk Mein,' 'Gustaakh Ishq'
Looking for something new to stream this Republic Day? Mark January 23, 2026—several fresh films are dropping on OTT ahead of Republic Day.
Highlights include Tere Ishk Mein (a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa with Dhanush and Kriti Sanon), Gustaakh Ishq starring Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah and Fatima Sana Shaikh, plus the fourth round of the comedy franchise Mastiii.
Where to watch?
Tere Ishk Mein lands on Netflix, while Gustaakh Ishq premieres on JioHotstar.
Prime Video brings Cheekatilo, and Zee5 will stream both Mastiii 4 and Sirai (Tamil).
Tere Ishk Mein had a theatrical release earlier.
Theatrical release 1st
If you like catching movies in theaters, Gustaakh Ishq arrives on January 23, 2026 on JioHotstar, and Mastiii 4 arrives on Zee5 on January 23, 2026.
Gustaakh Ishq is a romantic drama with a poetic twist; Mastiii 4 keeps things light as an adult comedy starring Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, and Vivek Oberoi.