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Home / News / Entertainment News / Emraan Hashmi's 'Gunmaaster G9' seals overseas distribution deal
Emraan Hashmi's 'Gunmaaster G9' seals overseas distribution deal
'Gunmaaster G9' releases on November 27

Emraan Hashmi's 'Gunmaaster G9' seals overseas distribution deal

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 10, 2026
03:07 pm
What's the story

The upcoming film Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi, has secured its overseas theatrical distribution rights deal with Phars Films. The announcement was made by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media. He wrote, "PHARS FILM ACQUIRES OVERSEAS THEATRICAL DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS OF GUNMAASTER G9." "#PharsFilm, one of the leading names in Overseas distribution, has acquired the _Overseas_ theatrical distribution rights of #GunmaasterG9, starring #EmraanHashmi."

Distribution details

Phars Films joins PEN Marudhar

The overseas rights acquisition by Phars Films follows PEN Marudhar's involvement as the film's all-India distributor.

However, the financial details of the overseas deal remain undisclosed.

The action romance drama is directed by Aditya Datt and will be released worldwide on November 27.

Apart from Hashmi, Gunmaaster G9 also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Singh.

Twitter Post

See the post here

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Film promotion

'Gunmaaster G9' song out, teaser released

The overseas rights acquisition comes amid Gunmaaster G9's ongoing promotional campaign.

The film has already released a teaser and its first song, Afsaana Banaaya Aapne, composed and sung by Himesh Reshammiya.

The project is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, and Sangeeta Ahir; co-produced by Shirish Vallicha; and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

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