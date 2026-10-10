Emraan Hashmi's 'Gunmaaster G9' seals overseas distribution deal

The overseas rights acquisition by Phars Films follows PEN Marudhar's involvement as the film's all-India distributor.

However, the financial details of the overseas deal remain undisclosed.

The action romance drama is directed by Aditya Datt and will be released worldwide on November 27.

Apart from Hashmi, Gunmaaster G9 also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Singh.