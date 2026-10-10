Emraan Hashmi's 'Gunmaaster G9' seals overseas distribution deal
What's the story
The upcoming film Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi, has secured its overseas theatrical distribution rights deal with Phars Films. The announcement was made by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media. He wrote, "PHARS FILM ACQUIRES OVERSEAS THEATRICAL DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS OF GUNMAASTER G9." "#PharsFilm, one of the leading names in Overseas distribution, has acquired the _Overseas_ theatrical distribution rights of #GunmaasterG9, starring #EmraanHashmi."
Distribution details
Phars Films joins PEN Marudhar
The overseas rights acquisition by Phars Films follows PEN Marudhar's involvement as the film's all-India distributor.
However, the financial details of the overseas deal remain undisclosed.
The action romance drama is directed by Aditya Datt and will be released worldwide on November 27.
Apart from Hashmi, Gunmaaster G9 also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Singh.
Twitter Post
See the post here
PHARS FILM ACQUIRES *OVERSEAS* THEATRICAL DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS OF 'GUNMAASTER G9'... #PharsFilm, one of the leading names in Overseas distribution, has acquired the *Overseas* theatrical distribution rights of #GunmaasterG9, starring #EmraanHashmi.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2026
Earlier, #PENMarudhar had… pic.twitter.com/18IVkWc4pX
Film promotion
'Gunmaaster G9' song out, teaser released
The overseas rights acquisition comes amid Gunmaaster G9's ongoing promotional campaign.
The film has already released a teaser and its first song, Afsaana Banaaya Aapne, composed and sung by Himesh Reshammiya.
The project is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, and Sangeeta Ahir; co-produced by Shirish Vallicha; and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.