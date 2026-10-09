'Cyberpunk 2077' film adaptation in works at Paramount Pictures

Cyberpunk 2077 is set in the neon-lit dystopian Night City.

Players take on the role of V, a mercenary who gets a "biochip" with the digital likeness of rock star Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves).

The game revolves around V and Silverhand's efforts to separate their consciousness while battling the evil megacorporation Arasaka.

Despite its rocky launch, Cyberpunk 2077 became a major hit for CD Projekt Red.