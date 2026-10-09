'Cyberpunk 2077' film adaptation in works at Paramount Pictures
What's the story
A film adaptation of the popular sci-fi video game Cyberpunk 2077 is in development at Paramount Pictures. The Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura is attached to the project, along with CD Projekt Red, the game's developer and rights holder, Variety reported. The game was released in December 2020 after several delays and has sold 40 million copies worldwide.
Game synopsis
About the game 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Cyberpunk 2077 is set in the neon-lit dystopian Night City.
Players take on the role of V, a mercenary who gets a "biochip" with the digital likeness of rock star Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves).
The game revolves around V and Silverhand's efforts to separate their consciousness while battling the evil megacorporation Arasaka.
Despite its rocky launch, Cyberpunk 2077 became a major hit for CD Projekt Red.
Trend
Trend of video game adaptations
The trend of adapting video games into films has now become a lucrative venture.
This was initiated by the success of movies like Five Nights at Freddy's, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and The Minecraft Movie.
On the other hand, Paramount also has Call of Duty and Street Fighter adaptations coming up.