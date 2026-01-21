'Patriot': Mammootty-Mohanlal's thriller may release on this date

On January 4, the makers of Patriot announced that the filming for the project had been completed. They shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring all the stars on set. The film has generated immense anticipation ever since its announcement, and a teaser released last year only heightened fans' expectations.

Teaser insights

'Patriot' teaser hints at a thrilling narrative

The teaser for Patriot gives us a glimpse into the film's plot. It opens with a voiceover reminiscing about a time when two people controlled the nation. We see Mammootty's character warning about an impending social score system, while Mohanlal's character, possibly an army general, asserts their strength in numbers. The teaser suggests that the film will center on socially responsible individuals trying to prevent illegal government surveillance of its citizens.