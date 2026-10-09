Pauly's 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' hits 325 cr, aims 1,000 cr
Entertainment
Nivin Pauly, who switched from coding at Infosys to acting 16 years ago, is celebrating a huge win: his film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit just crossed ₹325 crore worldwide.
Now, he's setting his sights even higher, saying, "Can we touch ₹1,000 crore?"
Pauly to play villain in 'Benz'
Pauly is shaking things up by playing a villain in the upcoming Tamil action film Benz, a big shift from his usual comedy roles.
He says evolving as an actor matters, but keeping humor alive is still key for him.
Up ahead, he hopes to team up with director Amal Neerad and has a new project brewing with Alphonse Puthren.