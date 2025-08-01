Next Article
'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight returns with new series
Steven Knight, the mind behind Peaky Blinders, is back with Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues, a new series launching Friday.
The show tracks how Birmingham City FC changed after NFL legend Tom Brady and businessman Tom Wagner took over in 2023—a move Knight describes as a significant event that brought a new story to the club.
Knight highlights how Brady's winning attitude sparked a cultural shift at the club, even recalling when Brady and Wagner visited The Roost—a favorite spot for Blues fans—creating a unique moment for supporters.
On top of this series, Knight is also working on the next James Bond film and confirmed that the much-awaited Peaky Blinders movie will be hitting Netflix soon.