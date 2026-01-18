OTT: Where to watch Pedro Pascal-Joaquin Phoenix's 'Eddington'

Ari Aster's latest film, Eddington, is now available for streaming in India. After a successful theatrical run that began in mid-2025, the neo-Western thriller can be watched on JioHotstar . Starring Pedro Pascal and Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix , the film explores pandemic-era political feuds. It marks a departure from Aster's previous supernatural horror films Hereditary and Midsommar.

Film synopsis 'Eddington' plot and themes Set in a fictional New Mexico town in May 2020, Eddington delves into the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on political rivalries. The film revolves around a feud between Phoenix's Sheriff Joe Cross and Pascal's Mayor Ted Garcia. What begins as a minor disagreement over mask mandates escalates into an all-out war between the two.

Cast and crew 'Eddington' cast and production details A24 and cinematographer Darius Khondji collaborated with Aster, who also wrote the screenplay, to bring this vision to life. The film was shot in the desolate landscapes of New Mexico, adding to its Western aesthetic. The star-studded cast includes Phoenix as Sheriff Cross, Pascal as Mayor Garcia, Emma Stone as Louise Cross, and Austin Butler as Vernon Jefferson Peak. Michael Ward, Deirdre O'Connell, and Luke Grimes are also featured in supporting roles.

