'Pennum Porattum' review: Tovino Thomas's voiceover shines in Malayalam film
Pennum Porattum is a Malayalam comedy-drama set in the village of Pattada, marking Rajesh Madhavan's directorial debut.
The film features an ensemble of mostly newcomers, including Varsha, Dinesh and Shanooj Ariyanalloor, with Tovino Thomas lending his voice.
It blends newcomers and familiar faces to tell a slice-of-life story about village life.
Box office collection and technical details
On its first day, Pennum Porattum earned ₹12 lakh worldwide (₹11 lakh from India), which matches its experimental vibe and the fact that there wasn't much box office competition.
The visuals are by Sabin Uralikandy and editing by Chaman Chakko.
Verdict: A slice-of-life film for everyone
If you enjoy realistic Malayalam films that focus on everyday people and places, this one could be worth your time.
Madhavan's style takes cues from classics like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, so expect grounded storytelling over flashy spectacle—perfect for anyone who likes authentic cinema with heart.