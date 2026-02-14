'Pennum Porattum' review: Tovino Thomas's voiceover shines in Malayalam film

On its first day, Pennum Porattum earned ₹12 lakh worldwide (₹11 lakh from India), which matches its experimental vibe and the fact that there wasn't much box office competition. The visuals are by Sabin Uralikandy and editing by Chaman Chakko.

Verdict: A slice-of-life film for everyone

If you enjoy realistic Malayalam films that focus on everyday people and places, this one could be worth your time.

Madhavan's style takes cues from classics like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, so expect grounded storytelling over flashy spectacle—perfect for anyone who likes authentic cinema with heart.