You'll never watch 'Breaking Bad' the same after this
What's the story
If there's one thing we all love about Breaking Bad, it's the fact that the series is so well-crafted that even the most alert of us would miss a few details.
While we are all aware of the main plot, there are so many subtle surprises that most of us miss out on.
Let's take a look at some of those.
Color codes
The color symbolism in 'Breaking Bad'
Throughout Breaking Bad, colors play an integral role in depicting character emotions and foreshadowing events.
For example, Walter White's choice of green often symbolizes how he transforms from a mild-mannered teacher to a man of power.
Skyler's wardrobe changes from blue to white as she gets more involved, showing her moral ambiguity.
This intentional use of colors adds depth to character arcs and foreshadows plot developments.
Science clues
Hidden references to chemistry
Often, the show has chemistry references that fit plot points or character arcs.
Walter White's alias, Heisenberg, comes from Werner Heisenberg, who is known for the uncertainty principle—a nod to Walter's unpredictable nature.
Plus, episode titles like Ozymandias reference chemical elements/principles that mirror the story's progression/themes.
Title hints
Foreshadowing through episode titles
Many episode titles in Breaking Bad come with subtle clues to their content or outcomes.
Take Face Off, for instance, which not only denotes a confrontation but also alludes to Gus Fring's dramatic demise.
Likewise, End Times hints at impending doom for a number of characters as tensions reach an all-time high ahead of the series finale.
Numeric insights
The significance of numbers
Numbers pop up all over Breaking Bad, sometimes holding deeper meanings or links between people and events.
The number 52 appears during key moments—Walter celebrates his 52nd birthday in the final season opener while using it as an alias later on, representing both continuity and change in his journey.