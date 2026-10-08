Director Prakash Jha mourns 'dear friend' Nana Patekar
What's the story
Filmmaker Prakash Jha is devastated by the sudden demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar. Speaking to Variety India, he said, "I was about to enter to shoot in a prison when I heard this news. I called his son Malhar (Patekar) to confirm the news." "Nana was in Goa and in absolutely good health. Suddenly, he felt uneasy. By the time they called a doctor, he was gone."
Emotional tribute
'We used to talk every other day'
Jha said, "Nana was much more than an integral part of my cinema. He was a very, very dear friend. One of the few close friends I had."
"We used to talk every other day, if not every day. As I speak, the enormity of the loss is hitting me big time."
Creative clashes
Fallout during 'Raajneeti' shoot
Despite their close friendship, Jha and Patekar had a major fallout while making Raajneeti.
Jha recalled, "We did fight during Raajneeti. But I was one of the few directors who could control his temper."
"We would argue and not speak for days, weeks, even months. And then he would be okay again."
"Nana was very volatile, very passionate. Lekin woh dil ka bahot saaf tha...My last work with him was the series Sankalp."
Casting conundrum
Jha reveals he was going to make 'Raajneeti 2'
Jha also revealed that he was supposed to start Raajneeti 2 with Patekar next year.
"Now who will I get in his place? Nana was irreplaceable. All our work together - Apaharan, Raajneeti, Sankalp - were special."
"I don't think I have worked with a better actor till date."
Jha also shared how Patekar quietly sent him a huge amount of money for flood relief work in Bihar while Jha was working with flood victims in the state.