Is a film on Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case being made?

Prasar Bharati, the public broadcaster under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is currently reviewing a proposal for a film titled Tillotoma. The movie is based on the horrific rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College. It will be told from the perspective of the victim's mother. The incident had triggered widespread protests in West Bengal and prompted an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) .

Production details Ujjwal Chatterjee is behind the project, Rupa Ganguly to lead The film will be directed by Ujjwal Chatterjee, a National Award winner for his 1992 Bengali feature Gondi. Former Rajya Sabha MP and actor Rupa Ganguly will play the lead role of the mother. However, the victim's family has opposed the project, accusing Chatterjee of making it for his own benefit. "We have no interest in the film being made because this doesn't help our case at all," said the victim's father to Hindustan Times.

Director's stance Will make it without permission, says Chatterjee In response to the family's opposition, Chatterjee said if they don't give permission, he'll still make the movie but under a different name. He also claimed that officials at Prasar Bharati had encouraged him to make the film, specifically naming chairman Navneet Sehgal. However, Sehgal has not commented on these claims yet.

Filming location Aiming to release before Bengal elections Given the sensitive nature of the case and ongoing investigations, Chatterjee anticipates facing hurdles while shooting in Kolkata. Therefore, he is planning to film in New Delhi. "The film will see opposition in the state as soon as it goes to the floor," he said. He added that filming is likely to start in December 2025 and wrap up by January 2026 with an aim to release it ahead of the Bengal Assembly elections in March 2026.

Political involvement BJP denies involvement in film Chatterjee has claimed that the film is being backed by sections of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal. He specifically mentioned BJP MLA and general secretary of the state unit Agnimitra Paul as "actively helping" him with this project. However, BJP's West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya denied any official involvement of the party in making this film. "The BJP has no role in making this film," he told HT.