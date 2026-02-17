'Predator: Badlands' out on OTT: Where to watch, plot
Entertainment
Predator: Badlands, described by some sources as the seventh (though others call it the ninth) movie in the Predator franchise, just dropped on Jio Hotstar today (February 17, 2026).
Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and written by Patrick Aison, it stars Elle Fanning as Thia.
You can stream it in English, Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu if you have a subscription.
Here's what happens in the film
The film takes you to Yautja Prime where Dek, seen as too weak by his father Njohrr, gets help from his brother Kwei to escape a deadly fate.
Dek ends up stranded on planet Genna and teams up with Thia—a resilient android played by Fanning—while facing wild creatures and an unbeatable enemy.
It's all about survival and finding courage when things look impossible.