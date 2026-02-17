'Predator: Badlands' out on OTT: Where to watch, plot

Here's what happens in the film

The film takes you to Yautja Prime where Dek, seen as too weak by his father Njohrr, gets help from his brother Kwei to escape a deadly fate.

Dek ends up stranded on planet Genna and teams up with Thia—a resilient android played by Fanning—while facing wild creatures and an unbeatable enemy.

It's all about survival and finding courage when things look impossible.