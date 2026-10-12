New Princess Diana series promises hours of unheard audio
What's the story
The much-awaited documentary series, featuring previously unheard audio of the late Princess Diana, will be available on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland. The streaming platform has acquired the rights to the three-part series, which will be released under the title Diana: Her Secret Confessions. The original name of the series is Diana Unheard and it is being distributed internationally under that name by Cineflix Rights, as per Deadline.
Content details
Series includes hours of secret tapes recorded by Diana
The series has generated a lot of buzz as it includes hours of secret tapes recorded by Diana in 1991 with her friend James Colthurst.
These recordings were originally used in Andrew Morton's controversial 1992 book Diana: Her True Story, which sent shockwaves through the British Royal Family and establishment.
Although excerpts from these tapes have been heard before, this series provides access to the entire five hours of audio for the first time.
Narrative shift
Production team aims to change narrative around Diana
The production team, Love Monday TV, is keen on changing the narrative around Diana, nearly 30 years after her death.
In an interview with Deadline, Kerene Barefield from Love Monday said, "Diana...is often portrayed as a victim of her circumstances, with the narrative around her even today still being written and argued about by powerful men."
"By centring our series on hours of intimate recordings Diana made herself, Diana: Her Secret Confessions reclaims and reframes her own story."
Series insights
Series will show how Diana viewed her relationships
The series will feature Diana discussing her relationship with King Charles III, his wife Queen Camilla, and her sons and family.
Barefield added, "Through exclusive access for the first time to the complete collection of these extraordinary tapes... audiences will hear Diana's voice as never before, showing her not as a passive victim of events but as a strong woman who is risking everything to take control of her own narrative."