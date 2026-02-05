Prime Video introduces new channel for South Indian movie buffs
Entertainment
Prime Video just rolled out Goldmines Play, a new add-on channel packed with dubbed South Indian blockbusters and timeless Hindi favorites—all aimed at Hindi-speaking viewers.
The service launched on February 5, 2026.
Channel costs ₹39/month, but you can try it for ₹29
Goldmines Play costs ₹39/month, but you can try it for ₹29 for your first month.
Expect crowd-pleasers like Rangasthalam, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Bigil, Sarrainodu, Magadheera, plus classics like Hera Pheri and Vaastav. You'll also find Apne.
Goldmines previously ruled TV and YouTube
Prime Video says this move brings top regional dubbed content together for easy access.
As Manish Shah from Goldmines puts it: after ruling TV and YouTube with movies in Hindi, they're now leveling up to a premium streaming experience with Goldmines Play.