Prime Video introduces new channel for South Indian movie buffs

Goldmines Play costs ₹39/month, but you can try it for ₹29 for your first month. Expect crowd-pleasers like Rangasthalam, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Bigil, Sarrainodu, Magadheera, plus classics like Hera Pheri and Vaastav. You'll also find Apne.

Goldmines previously ruled TV and YouTube

Prime Video says this move brings top regional dubbed content together for easy access.

As Manish Shah from Goldmines puts it: after ruling TV and YouTube with movies in Hindi, they're now leveling up to a premium streaming experience with Goldmines Play.