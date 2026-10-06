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Home / News / Entertainment News / Robert Pattinson's 'Primetime' banned in Malaysia
Robert Pattinson's 'Primetime' banned in Malaysia
'Primetime' was set to release this month in Malaysia

Robert Pattinson's 'Primetime' banned in Malaysia

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 06, 2026
03:38 pm
What's the story

The psychological thriller Primetime, starring Robert Pattinson, has been banned in Malaysia. The country's Film Censorship Board reportedly ordered the ban, leaving the reason for the decision unclear. The movie was set to release in Malaysian cinemas this month, but its theatrical release has now been canceled. Local distributor Antenna Entertainment confirmed the cancellation on X, saying, "We regret to inform you that PRIMETIME will not be released in Malaysia." "Unfortunately...the film has been BANNED by Lembaga Penapis Filem (LPF)."

Release date shifts

No official reason provided for the ban

The film had already undergone a change in its Malaysian release schedule. Initially set to premiere on October 1, it was later pushed to Thursday, October 8.

Now, the latest development has effectively removed the film from the Malaysian theatrical calendar altogether.

Despite these changes, no official reason for the ban has been provided by Malaysia's censorship authorities or Antenna Entertainment.

Twitter Post

See the announcement here

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Film's subject matter

What is 'Primetime' about?

Directed by Lance Oppenheim, the movie is inspired by the controversial television program To Catch a Predator.

Pattinson stars as a fictionalized version of journalist Chris Hansen, whose program confronted men accused of trying to meet minors.

The movie delves into the making and impact of this show while examining journalism's relationship with entertainment and sensationalism.

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Global censorship

Film cleared with cuts in India

Apart from Malaysia, Primetime has also undergone censorship-related changes in other markets.

In India, the film was awarded an 'A' certificate after certain cuts were made involving muted language and frontal nudity.

It also carried a disclaimer about sensitive themes and disturbing visuals.

The film features an ensemble cast including Skyler Gisondo, Merritt Wever, and Phoebe Bridgers.

It premiered at the Venice International Film Festival before its theatrical release.

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