Robert Pattinson's 'Primetime' banned in Malaysia
What's the story
The psychological thriller Primetime, starring Robert Pattinson, has been banned in Malaysia. The country's Film Censorship Board reportedly ordered the ban, leaving the reason for the decision unclear. The movie was set to release in Malaysian cinemas this month, but its theatrical release has now been canceled. Local distributor Antenna Entertainment confirmed the cancellation on X, saying, "We regret to inform you that PRIMETIME will not be released in Malaysia." "Unfortunately...the film has been BANNED by Lembaga Penapis Filem (LPF)."
Release date shifts
No official reason provided for the ban
The film had already undergone a change in its Malaysian release schedule. Initially set to premiere on October 1, it was later pushed to Thursday, October 8.
Now, the latest development has effectively removed the film from the Malaysian theatrical calendar altogether.
Despite these changes, no official reason for the ban has been provided by Malaysia's censorship authorities or Antenna Entertainment.
Twitter Post
See the announcement here
🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT | PRIMETIME
We regret to inform you
that PRIMETIME will not bereleased in Malaysia.
Unfortunately, the film has been BANNED by
Lembaga Penapis Filem (LPF).any disappointment and thank everyone for your support and interest in… pic.twitter.com/UIsstRdYku
We sincerely apologise for
— Antenna Entertainments (@ANTENNAETS) October6, 2026
Film's subject matter
What is 'Primetime' about?
Directed by Lance Oppenheim, the movie is inspired by the controversial television program To Catch a Predator.
Pattinson stars as a fictionalized version of journalist Chris Hansen, whose program confronted men accused of trying to meet minors.
The movie delves into the making and impact of this show while examining journalism's relationship with entertainment and sensationalism.
Global censorship
Film cleared with cuts in India
Apart from Malaysia, Primetime has also undergone censorship-related changes in other markets.
In India, the film was awarded an 'A' certificate after certain cuts were made involving muted language and frontal nudity.
It also carried a disclaimer about sensitive themes and disturbing visuals.
The film features an ensemble cast including Skyler Gisondo, Merritt Wever, and Phoebe Bridgers.
It premiered at the Venice International Film Festival before its theatrical release.