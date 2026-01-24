Director Priyadarshan's memoir likely to release in 2027
What's the story
Renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan is currently working on his memoir, which he hopes to release in 2027. The book will coincide with the release of his 100th film. Speaking to mid-day, the director revealed that he has already completed his 97th movie, Haiwaan, and is currently working on his 98th. He also plans to dedicate the final chapter of his memoir to actor Mohanlal.
Career journey
Priyadarshan's memoir will cover his entire career
Priyadarshan's memoir will reflect on his four-decade-long career in the film industry. He started as a screenwriter at the age of 19 with the Malayalam movie Kuyiline Thedi (1983). The book will also feature anecdotes about everyone he has worked with or met over these years, including RD Burman, Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand, Akshay Kumar, and Rajinikanth.
Actor-director duo
Priyadarshan's enduring collaboration with Mohanlal
Mohanlal, who starred in Priyadarshan's directorial debut Poochakkoru Mookkuthi (1984), will also be part of his 100th film. Priyadarshan expressed his desire to end the memoir with a chapter on Mohanlal. He said, "Mohanlal was the hero of my first film. I want to end my book with the last chapter on him." "I think it's the first time in the history of Indian cinema that an actor...who did a director's first film, is also the hero of his 100th."
Director's picks
Priyadarshan's favorite films with Mohanlal
Priyadarshan and Mohanlal have collaborated on several projects over the years. Some of the director's favorite films with the actor include Kaalapani (1996), Kilukkam (1991), Vellanakalude Naadu (1988), Chithram (1988), and Chandralekha (1997). Priyadarshan's next, Bhooth Bangla, will release on May 15, 2026.