Director Priyadarshan's memoir likely to release in 2027

Priyadarshan's memoir will reflect on his four-decade-long career in the film industry. He started as a screenwriter at the age of 19 with the Malayalam movie Kuyiline Thedi (1983). The book will also feature anecdotes about everyone he has worked with or met over these years, including RD Burman, Rajesh Khanna , Dev Anand, Akshay Kumar , and Rajinikanth.

Actor-director duo

Priyadarshan's enduring collaboration with Mohanlal

Mohanlal, who starred in Priyadarshan's directorial debut Poochakkoru Mookkuthi (1984), will also be part of his 100th film. Priyadarshan expressed his desire to end the memoir with a chapter on Mohanlal. He said, "Mohanlal was the hero of my first film. I want to end my book with the last chapter on him." "I think it's the first time in the history of Indian cinema that an actor...who did a director's first film, is also the hero of his 100th."