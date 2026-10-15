Russell Brand trial: Comedian described as 'ruthless, calculated' by prosecution

The prosecution, led by Riel Karmy-Jones KC, described Brand's "strong desire for some form of sexual contact" as "indiscriminate and voracious."

The alleged victims "did not know each other, have never met each other" and "came forward independently of each other," Karmy-Jones noted.

She further alleged that Brand is a "sexual predator" who would sometimes leave promptly after an alleged assault or continue as though nothing wrong had happened.