'Want ₹10cr...': B Praak receives death threat from Bishnoi gang

Punjabi singer B Praak has reportedly received a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding ₹10 crore. The threat was allegedly made by a gang member named Arju Bishnoi, who called Dilnoor, an associate of Praak. The caller warned that if their demand wasn't met within a week, they would "reduce him to dust."

Details 'Go to any country you want but if anyone associated...' The caller said in the voice message, "Pass this message to B Praak that we want ₹10cr." "You have one week's time. Go to any country you want, but if anyone associated with him is found nearby, we will cause damage." The call was made from a foreign number on January 6.

Investigation Police investigation underway after complaint Following the threat, Dilnoor lodged a written complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Mohali on January 6. The police have since initiated an investigation into the matter. Praak is a popular Bollywood singer, known for his chart-topping songs such as Teri Mitti and Ranjha. This incident comes amid a spate of violent incidents linked to the gang recently.

Advertisement