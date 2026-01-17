'Want ₹10cr...': B Praak receives death threat from Bishnoi gang
What's the story
Punjabi singer B Praak has reportedly received a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding ₹10 crore. The threat was allegedly made by a gang member named Arju Bishnoi, who called Dilnoor, an associate of Praak. The caller warned that if their demand wasn't met within a week, they would "reduce him to dust."
Details
'Go to any country you want but if anyone associated...'
The caller said in the voice message, "Pass this message to B Praak that we want ₹10cr." "You have one week's time. Go to any country you want, but if anyone associated with him is found nearby, we will cause damage." The call was made from a foreign number on January 6.
Investigation
Police investigation underway after complaint
Following the threat, Dilnoor lodged a written complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Mohali on January 6. The police have since initiated an investigation into the matter. Praak is a popular Bollywood singer, known for his chart-topping songs such as Teri Mitti and Ranjha. This incident comes amid a spate of violent incidents linked to the gang recently.
Gang activities
Bishnoi gang's recent violent incidents in Delhi
The Bishnoi gang has been involved in several violent incidents in Delhi recently. At the beginning of the year, 25 rounds were fired outside a businessman's house in Rohini around 6:00pm. Similar attacks later targeted a gym in Paschim Vihar and another businessman in East Delhi. The gang also has a longstanding feud with Salman Khan over his alleged participation in the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case. The animal is considered sacred and worshipped by the Bishnoi community.