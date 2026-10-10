PV Sindhu donates jerseys to Deepika Padukone's mental health foundation

Padukone said in a statement, "Collaborating with PV Sindhu on this first-ever Featured Closet has been incredibly special."

"She's not only a world-class athlete but someone whose grace, grit, and authenticity I deeply admire."

Sindhu added, "As athletes, we're often seen as mentally tough, but it's just as necessary to talk about the moments we struggle."

"I hope this initiative encourages more openness, empathy, and support for those facing mental health challenges."