PV Sindhu donates jerseys to Deepika Padukone's mental health foundation
What's the story
On World Mental Health Day, actor Deepika Padukone has launched a new charity closet initiative called Featured Closets. The first guest curator is badminton player PV Sindhu. Padukone announced the news on Instagram on Saturday, saying: "Seven years ago on World Mental Health Day, we launched The Deepika Padukone Closet." "This year, I'm thrilled to launch Featured Closets, bringing in a broader circle of inspiring individuals to share pieces from their personal wardrobes!"
Collection details
Sindhu's personal collection ranges from ₹850-₹1,100
Sindhu's personal collection of prized jerseys, jersey sets, and dresses is now available for sale on DeepikaPadukone.com/Closet.
The prices range between ₹ 850 and ₹ 1,100.
This initiative is part of Padukone's ongoing efforts to raise funds for her foundation, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), which she founded in 2015 to reduce stigma and make mental health resources accessible.
Statements
Why Sindhu said yes to the collaboration
Padukone said in a statement, "Collaborating with PV Sindhu on this first-ever Featured Closet has been incredibly special."
"She's not only a world-class athlete but someone whose grace, grit, and authenticity I deeply admire."
Sindhu added, "As athletes, we're often seen as mentally tough, but it's just as necessary to talk about the moments we struggle."
"I hope this initiative encourages more openness, empathy, and support for those facing mental health challenges."