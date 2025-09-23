Next Article
PVR INOX slashes ticket prices to ₹95 amid GST cut
Entertainment
Starting September 23, PVR INOX is making movie nights a bit more affordable—Blockbuster Tuesday tickets now cost just ₹95 instead of ₹99.
This change comes thanks to a recent GST cut on tickets under ₹100, dropping the tax from 12% to 5%.
It's perfectly timed with Navratri and a bunch of new releases hitting theaters.
Cinema chain's strategy to boost attendance
PVR INOX has seen fewer people coming to cinemas since COVID-19—attendance is still down by about 15-20%.
To win back movie lovers, they're rolling out offers like Cinema Lover's Day and Senior's Day, plus this GST-driven price drop.
With big films like Jolly LLB 3 and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba as part of the current slate, these moves may help fill more seats, according to analysts.