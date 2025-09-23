PVR INOX slashes ticket prices to ₹95 amid GST cut

Cinema chain's strategy to boost attendance

PVR INOX has seen fewer people coming to cinemas since COVID-19—attendance is still down by about 15-20%.

To win back movie lovers, they're rolling out offers like Cinema Lover's Day and Senior's Day, plus this GST-driven price drop.

With big films like Jolly LLB 3 and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba as part of the current slate, these moves may help fill more seats, according to analysts.