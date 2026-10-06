'Bigg Boss 20': Qazi Touqeer dealing with fever inside house
What's the story
Qazi Touqeer, a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, has reportedly been battling a fever inside the house. His team recently shared an update on his health, stating that he was taken to the medical room after feeling low on energy. Despite his condition, they assured fans that Touqeer continues to participate in the show.
Team's statement
'Our rockstar Qazi has been dealing with...'
The update was shared by "Team Qazi" on the contestant's Instagram Stories, calling it a "heartfelt update for the Qazi family."
The statement read, "Our rockstar Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days inside the Bigg Boss house and has been taking some much-needed rest whenever he gets the chance."
Health update
'He was feeling a little low on energy...'
The statement further added, "Recently, he was feeling a little low on energy and was taken to the medical room, where he was examined by the doctor."
"He continues to be inside the Bigg Boss house, and we remain in touch with the BB team regarding his well-being."
The team also requested fans to stay calm and continue showering Touqeer with love, prayers, and positive energy.
Final note
Statement exuded confidence in Touqeer's recovery
The statement concluded with a message of encouragement for Touqeer.
It read, "We'll keep you updated, and once he's feeling completely back to himself, we know our most energetic rockstar will be back with his full aura and unstoppable energy!"
"Until then, keep supporting him and keep the love coming."
Show details
All about 'BB20'
The 20th edition of Bigg Boss premiered on September 6 and features a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants.
Some of the notable names include MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Aman Gandhi, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Arishfa Khan, Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, and Uditi Singh.
Meanwhile, fans can watch the show on JioHotstar and Colors TV.