'Raakshasa' teaser out! ZEE5 original series to release on February 20

'Jai' and 'Seetharam Benoy Case No 18' releasing in theaters

If you're a Vijay Raghavendra fan, it's a double treat—he's also releasing the sequel to his film Seetharam Benoy Case No 18 in theaters the same day.

Plus, ZEE5 is dropping Jai—a Tulu-Kannada bilingual film directed by Roopesh Shetty—on February 6.

Regional stories are definitely getting their moment!