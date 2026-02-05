'Raakshasa' teaser out! ZEE5 original series to release on February 20
Entertainment
Get ready for Raakshasa, a new Kannada web series produced by Tharun Sudhir, landing on ZEE5 February 20, 2026.
Set in North Karnataka, the show features Vijay Raghavendra making his web series comeback after Hakuna Matata, alongside Appanna, Mayuri, Avinash, and Abhijit Rao.
It's another big step in ZEE5's push for fresh Kannada originals.
'Jai' and 'Seetharam Benoy Case No 18' releasing in theaters
If you're a Vijay Raghavendra fan, it's a double treat—he's also releasing the sequel to his film Seetharam Benoy Case No 18 in theaters the same day.
Plus, ZEE5 is dropping Jai—a Tulu-Kannada bilingual film directed by Roopesh Shetty—on February 6.
Regional stories are definitely getting their moment!