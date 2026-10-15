Raghav Juyal starts shooting Remo D'Souza's 'Any Body Can Dream'
What's the story
Actor Raghav Juyal has begun shooting for Remo D'Souza's Any Body Can Dream. The film is reportedly a part of the ABCD franchise, which he had earlier been associated with as a member of the ensemble cast in ABCD 2. The new development marks an important milestone in his career, as he steps into the lead role after being part of an ensemble cast.
Career progression
Excited Juyal called it 'the most important film'
Juyal shared his excitement about the project on Instagram, calling it "the most important film" of his career.
He wrote, "What makes it even more magical is that today, I'm the lead in a franchise where I once stood in the shadows, watching from the sidelines."
The actor also promised to deliver a performance unlike anything audiences had seen in a dance film before.
Actor's dedication
Actor promises something new for audiences
In his post, Juyal expressed his determination to give the project his all. He said, "Some dreams take years to come full circle. And when they do, you realise that perhaps they never really left you."
The actor signed off with "Zindagi Zindabaad!" on Instagram, reflecting on the journey that has brought him from aspiring to be part of the franchise to taking on its lead role.
More details are awaited.