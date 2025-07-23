Next Article
'Raghu Dakat' teaser: Dev fights for justice in colonial Bengal
The teaser for "Raghu Dakat" is out, giving a first look at Dev as the legendary rebel from colonial Bengal.
Set during the indigo trade era, the film dives into Raghu Dakat's fight against social injustice and promises an urgent, epic story of resistance.
A tale of resistance against oppression
Dev leads a strong cast with Anirban Bhattacharya, Roopa Ganguly, and Sohini Sarkar.
The movie blends Bengali folklore with real history and emotional storytelling, all set against some striking visuals.
If you're into stories about standing up to power or just love a good period drama, this one looks like it'll be worth watching.