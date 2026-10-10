Why Rajinikanth turned down 'Baasha' and 'Petta' sequels
What's the story
Superstar Rajinikanth, who is gearing up for the release of Jailer 2, recently spoke about his aversion to sequels. The actor revealed that he had turned down offers for Baasha 2 and Petta 2 in the past. "Usually, I don't prefer sequels. I have this feeling that filmmakers simply take whatever worked in the first part and add more spice to it in the sequels," he said.
Sequels
Rajinikanth wasn't keen on these films
Rajinikanth revealed that Sathya Movies approached him for the sequel to his 1995 hit Baasha.
Director Karthik Subbaraj had also pitched Petta 2 with a story that would have taken Vijay Sethupathi's character forward.
However, the superstar wasn't interested in these projects.
Change of heart
His perspective changed after watching 'Jailer' on OTT
Rajinikanth's perspective changed after he rewatched Jailer on OTT.
"After Jailer was released on OTT, I watched the film again. Toward the end, when I am about to kill Varma, he warns me that he has a huge network and that they won't spare me," he said.
"So, I felt there was a perfect story for a sequel."
Sequel details
Everything to know about 'Jailer 2'
In Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will reprise his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.
The sequel will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa.
New additions to the cast include SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anna Rajan, and Jatin Sarna.
Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and Sethupathi will appear in cameo roles, as they did in the first part.
The film releases on October 15.