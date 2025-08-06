Next Article
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' gets release date, runtime revealed
Heads up, movie fans—Rajinikanth's much-awaited action-thriller Coolie is dropping soon, and it's a long one at two hours and 48 minutes.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj (his first A-rated film), the cast also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, plus a special cameo from Aamir Khan.
This is what the film is about
Coolie follows an aging gangster making a comeback in the smuggling world for some serious revenge.
The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander and production by Sun Pictures.
It'll go head-to-head at the box office with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR—so expect some major buzz that weekend!