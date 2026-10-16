'Dada': Will Rajkummar Rao join Sourav Ganguly during Durga Puja?
What's the story
The team behind Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story will make its first major public appearance in Kolkata during the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations. Rajkummar Rao, who plays former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly in the biopic, will join Ganguly on Mahashtami to visit some of his childhood pandals. The movie is helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.
Details
Rao to arrive next week
Rao is expected to arrive in Kolkata on October 19 to participate in the Durga Puja festivities.
He will accompany Ganguly on a tour of several prominent Durga Puja pandals in South Kolkata.
The itinerary includes local pandals that Ganguly has been visiting since childhood, where they are likely to offer prayers and interact with local residents.
A few members of the film's crew will also join them during this visit.
Cultural engagement
Makers' strategy to connect with audiences
The visit comes as part of the makers' strategy to connect with audiences in Bengal during one of the state's biggest cultural celebrations.
Meanwhile, Rao has previously praised Ganguly for being "open" about his life.
The actor revealed, "He was very open about it; he laid his life bare before me. We all love him; he's a legend."
The biopic is set to hit cinemas on May 14, 2027.