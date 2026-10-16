'Dada': Will Rajkummar Rao join Sourav Ganguly during Durga Puja?

Rao is expected to arrive in Kolkata on October 19 to participate in the Durga Puja festivities.

He will accompany Ganguly on a tour of several prominent Durga Puja pandals in South Kolkata.

The itinerary includes local pandals that Ganguly has been visiting since childhood, where they are likely to offer prayers and interact with local residents.

A few members of the film's crew will also join them during this visit.