Ram Charan congratulates SRK, Mohanlal on National Award wins
Entertainment
Ram Charan hopped on social media to give a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan and Mohanlal after their wins at the 71st National Awards.
He called SRK's journey "inspiring" and praised Mohanlal's legendary contribution to Indian cinema.
SRK won for Jawan, while Mohanlal got Dadasaheb Phalke Award
At this year's ceremony in New Delhi, Shah Rukh Khan took home Best Actor for Jawan, while Mohanlal received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award—India's highest film honor.
Mohanlal dedicated his win to the Malayalam film industry, calling it a tribute to their creativity and resilience.
Meanwhile, Charan is busy with Peddi
Charan is busy working on his upcoming film Peddi. He's starring alongside Janhvi Kapoor, with music by AR Rahman.
The movie drops March 27 next year.