'Ramayan': Ranbir to speak Hindi, English, Japanese, Mandarin

Director Nitesh Tiwari's crew worked closely with language experts to keep things easy to follow without losing that classic Ramayan vibe.

Filming wrapped up on a specially built set in Mumbai, and now it's all about post-production.

Ranbir even switched to a sattvic lifestyle for his role, giving up alcohol and going vegetarian.

To take things global, "Ramayan" will be dubbed in English, Mandarin, and Japanese—so fans around the world can experience this epic in their own languages.