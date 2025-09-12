'Ramayan': Ranbir to speak Hindi, English, Japanese, Mandarin
Ranbir Kapoor is stepping into the role of Lord Ram for the upcoming two-part film "Ramayan," and the team is making some smart moves to reach a wider audience.
They're simplifying the Hindi dialogues so viewers everywhere can connect with the story, while Yash (Raavan), Sai Pallavi (Sita), and Sunny Deol (Hanuman) round out the cast.
The first part is set to drop on Diwali 2026, with part two following in 2027.
Ranbir switched to a sattvic lifestyle for the role
Director Nitesh Tiwari's crew worked closely with language experts to keep things easy to follow without losing that classic Ramayan vibe.
Filming wrapped up on a specially built set in Mumbai, and now it's all about post-production.
Ranbir even switched to a sattvic lifestyle for his role, giving up alcohol and going vegetarian.
To take things global, "Ramayan" will be dubbed in English, Mandarin, and Japanese—so fans around the world can experience this epic in their own languages.