Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' song launch postponed amid Maharashtra drought

Local MLA Ashish Jaiswal had shared a video on Instagram, which is no longer available, announcing the postponement of the grand interaction program with the Ramayana team.

He wrote, "We would like to inform all of you that the grand interaction program with the entire team of the film Ramayana, which was to be organized at Ramtek on 11th October 2026, has been postponed due to some unavoidable reasons."