Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' song launch postponed amid Maharashtra drought
What's the story
The much-anticipated song launch event for the upcoming film Ramayana Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, has been postponed. The event was scheduled for Sunday, October 11, in Ramtek, Maharashtra. The decision comes amid a severe drought in the state that has made farmer relief a priority.
Announcement
'We would like to inform all of you that...'
Local MLA Ashish Jaiswal had shared a video on Instagram, which is no longer available, announcing the postponement of the grand interaction program with the Ramayana team.
He wrote, "We would like to inform all of you that the grand interaction program with the entire team of the film Ramayana, which was to be organized at Ramtek on 11th October 2026, has been postponed due to some unavoidable reasons."
Support
'Ramayana' team willing to help farmers, says Jaiswal
Jaiswal further revealed that the film's team had expressed their willingness to help farmers.
He also thanked social media influencers who had promoted the event.
The MLA emphasized that the program was meant to highlight the importance of Ramtek, "a land sanctified by Lord Shri Ramchandra's touch."
Film release
'Ramayana' release date and cast details
While the exact release date of Ramayana Part 1 is yet to be officially announced, reports suggest it will hit theaters on November 5.
The film will also reportedly have paid previews on November 4.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie stars Kapoor as Lord Ram, Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.