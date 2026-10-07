'Godzilla' loses screen clash to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana'
What's the story
The Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Ramayana, is eyeing a paid preview release on the evening of November 4. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The makers are toying with the idea of holding paid previews of Ramayana on the evening of Wednesday, November 4, in India." "The next day, Thursday, November 5, the film would have a full-fledged release. However, this plan is yet to be locked." "Expect clarity on this front by the end of this week or early next week."
Concurrent release
'Godzilla Minus Zero' will also release in the same week
In the same week as Ramayana, the Japanese movie Godzilla Minus Zero will also be released in India.
The source revealed, "It will release in India at the same time as North America, on Friday, November 6."
"Like Ramayana, Godzilla Minus Zero is also an IMAX release."
Limited release
Limited IMAX screenings for 'Godzilla Minus Zero'
The insider added, "Since Ramayana is a local film and is expected to have far greater demand, Godzilla Minus Zero will get limited showcasing in IMAX properties."
"This means that at most IMAX cinemas, it is likely to get just one show, while the remaining shows will be allotted to Ramayana."
Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy at PVR INOX Limited and CEO of PVR INOX Pictures Limited, had earlier confirmed the Indian release of Godzilla Minus Zero.