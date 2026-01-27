Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal Park' to begin filming in 2027?

Kapoor also revealed, "We (Vanga and Kapoor) have been sharing ideas from the first film itself. How he wants to take the story forward." "It's very exciting because now I get to play two characters, the antagonist and the protagonist." "So extremely exciting project and an extremely original director, and I'm very excited to be a part of it."

Trilogy details

'Animal' to be a trilogy

Kapoor also revealed that Vanga wants to make Animal a trilogy. "Vanga just kind of flirted with what he really wants to do with the movie. He wants to make it in three parts," Kapoor said. The first part, Animal, was a story of a son whose relationship with his father starts deteriorating and eventually leads him on a path of revenge. The original starred Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri, among others.