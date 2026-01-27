Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal Park' to begin filming in 2027?
What's the story
Ranbir Kapoor fans will have to wait a little longer for the sequel to Animal, titled Animal Park. The actor recently revealed that the movie won't start production until 2027, as director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently busy with his upcoming project Spirit, starring Prabhas. "The director is right now making another film. We should start that film in 2027. It's a bit away," Kapoor told Deadline.
Character details
Kapoor's dual role in 'Animal Park'
Kapoor also revealed, "We (Vanga and Kapoor) have been sharing ideas from the first film itself. How he wants to take the story forward." "It's very exciting because now I get to play two characters, the antagonist and the protagonist." "So extremely exciting project and an extremely original director, and I'm very excited to be a part of it."
Trilogy details
'Animal' to be a trilogy
Kapoor also revealed that Vanga wants to make Animal a trilogy. "Vanga just kind of flirted with what he really wants to do with the movie. He wants to make it in three parts," Kapoor said. The first part, Animal, was a story of a son whose relationship with his father starts deteriorating and eventually leads him on a path of revenge. The original starred Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri, among others.