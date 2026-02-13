Ranveer Singh gets ₹10cr threat, police suspect gangster's link Entertainment Feb 13, 2026

Ranveer Singh is now under extra police security after getting a ₹10 crore threat through a voice note.

Cops are focusing on Hari Chand (aka Harry Boxer), who's connected to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and believe he used VPNs to hide his tracks—something he's done before with similar threats.