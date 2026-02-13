Ranveer Singh gets ₹10cr threat, police suspect gangster's link
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh is now under extra police security after getting a ₹10 crore threat through a voice note.
Cops are focusing on Hari Chand (aka Harry Boxer), who's connected to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and believe he used VPNs to hide his tracks—something he's done before with similar threats.
Singh's home is being closely guarded
Singh's home is being closely guarded and police have heightened security outside his residence while police dig deeper into the case.
Further investigation is underway.