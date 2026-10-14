'Ranabaali' character inspires Rashmika to adopt 400 families
What's the story
Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Ranabaali, has taken a heartwarming initiative by adopting 400 families. The actor will be providing them with groceries for an entire year. Each family will receive essential groceries to support them for three months as part of this initiative. The news was shared by Mandanna on Wednesday on social media.
Character inspiration
This is what Mandanna said
Mandanna, who plays Jayamma in Ranabaali, said her character inspired this initiative.
She wrote in a statement, "There is something in the characters you play that influence you... A lot of you keep asking are there any similarities between Jayamma and me and my answer is yes."
"This has always been me and this is also her.. and I would always keep doing things like this for all the love that you give me..."
Family support
Actor encourages others to do the same
Mandanna also expressed her hope that the families could save money on groceries and use it to plan their futures better.
She encouraged everyone to start with something small, saying "even a small act of kindness (could) change a person's life."
"The smiles made every sleepless night, injury, struggle, pain and tear she had endured over the years worthwhile."
Film details
About 'Ranabaali'
Ranabaali, starring Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, is set during the Great Madras Famine of 1876-1878.
In the film, Mandanna plays Jayamma, the wife of warrior Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali.
The film marks their first collaboration post-marriage.
It will be released in theaters on Friday, October 16.