Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to tie knot on this date?

During a recent promotional event for her upcoming film Thamma, Mandanna was asked about engagement rumors. With a shy smile, she replied, "Everyone is aware about it," sparking excitement among fans online. Meanwhile, sources close to Deverakonda have confirmed that the couple is indeed planning to marry next year, fueling speculation about a February ceremony.

Engagement details

Engagement was 'intimate and elegant'

Earlier, sources close to the couple told NDTV that their engagement took place on October 3 at Deverakonda's residence in Hyderabad. The ceremony was described as "intimate and elegant," attended only by family members and a few close friends. The first hint of their engagement emerged in October when Mandanna shared a video featuring her pet dog, Aura. Fans quickly noticed a sparkling diamond ring on her finger, believed to be her engagement ring from Deverakonda.