LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to tie knot on this date?
Summarize
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to tie knot on this date?
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda set wedding date?

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to tie knot on this date?

By Apoorva Rastogi
Nov 06, 2025
04:49 pm
What's the story

Tollywood stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are planning to marry on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, as per Entertainment Times. The couple's engagement was held privately last month in Hyderabad. While fans are excited about the news, it remains unconfirmed. Their romance started on the sets of Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Engagement speculation

This is how Mandanna confirmed engagement rumors

During a recent promotional event for her upcoming film Thamma, Mandanna was asked about engagement rumors. With a shy smile, she replied, "Everyone is aware about it," sparking excitement among fans online. Meanwhile, sources close to Deverakonda have confirmed that the couple is indeed planning to marry next year, fueling speculation about a February ceremony.

Engagement details

Engagement was 'intimate and elegant'

Earlier, sources close to the couple told NDTV that their engagement took place on October 3 at Deverakonda's residence in Hyderabad. The ceremony was described as "intimate and elegant," attended only by family members and a few close friends. The first hint of their engagement emerged in October when Mandanna shared a video featuring her pet dog, Aura. Fans quickly noticed a sparkling diamond ring on her finger, believed to be her engagement ring from Deverakonda.