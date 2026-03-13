Rathna Kumar's '29' wraps filming: Release date, cast, teaser
The Tamil romantic drama 29, directed by Rathna Kumar and starring Vidhu and Preethi Asrani, has wrapped filming and is now in post-production.
Produced jointly by Stone Bench (Kaarthekeyen/Kaarthikeyan) and G Squad (Lokesh Kanagaraj), with Karthik Subbaraj also credited among the producers, this marks Kumar's comeback after Gulu Gulu (2022).
When will '29' be released?
29 has no confirmed release date; release will be after post-production/dubbing (likely later in 2026).
The title teaser was released in March 2026 and features 29-year-old men pondering who they were on Chennai streets, ending with a quiet moment between the lead pair on a bus.
Meet the rest of the team
Music comes from Sean Roldan, with Madhesh Manickam handling cinematography and R S Sathish Kumar on editing.
The cast also includes Master Mahendran, Avinash, Shenaz Fathima, and Premkumar.
If you're curious about the vibe, check out the first single Seelay Seelay (release date not specified).