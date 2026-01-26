Happy birthday Ravi Teja!

Ravi Teja's 'RT 77' is 'Irumudi'; check out first look

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:23 pm Jan 26, 202601:23 pm

What's the story

On the occasion of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's birthday on Monday, Mythri Movie Makers announced their upcoming film Irumudi. The movie is directed by Shiva Nirvana and marks Teja's 77th project. The title Irumudi holds spiritual significance as it represents a devotee's offering and surrender to Lord Ayyappa. The first look features Teja in a spiritual avatar, dressed in traditional Ayyappa mala attire.