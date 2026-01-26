Ravi Teja's 'RT 77' is 'Irumudi'; check out first look
What's the story
On the occasion of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's birthday on Monday, Mythri Movie Makers announced their upcoming film Irumudi. The movie is directed by Shiva Nirvana and marks Teja's 77th project. The title Irumudi holds spiritual significance as it represents a devotee's offering and surrender to Lord Ayyappa. The first look features Teja in a spiritual avatar, dressed in traditional Ayyappa mala attire.
Film details
'Irumudi' explores father-daughter bond
The film Irumudi is a deep exploration of devotion and emotions. It focuses on a strong father-daughter bond with Teja in a unique character arc. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead while Baby Nakshathra plays Teja's daughter. The film also stars Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, and Swasika in pivotal roles.
Production details
'Irumudi' team: Who's who in the project
The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer while Vishnu Sarma is the cinematographer. Nirvana has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues for Irumudi with Naresh Babu P as script coordinator.