Ravi Teja's birthday surprise: 'Irumudi' 1st look out
Entertainment
Ravi Teja just dropped the first look of his 77th film, Irumudi, on his 58th birthday.
Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the poster shows him as an Ayyappa devotee, hinting at a story about a father and daughter seeking redemption from their troubled past.
Release date and other details
Irumudi brings together Priya Bhavani Shankar, Baby Nakshathra as Teja's daughter, and Sai Kumar in key roles.
With music by G.V. Prakash Kumar and a tagline promising "His journey of redemption begins," the film mixes family feels with mass appeal, something director Nirvana is known for. G.V. Prakash even called it a "game-changer."
No release date has been announced.