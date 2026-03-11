Ravi Teja's birthday surprise: 'Irumudi' 1st look out

Release date and other details

Irumudi brings together Priya Bhavani Shankar, Baby Nakshathra as Teja's daughter, and Sai Kumar in key roles.

With music by G.V. Prakash Kumar and a tagline promising "His journey of redemption begins," the film mixes family feels with mass appeal, something director Nirvana is known for. G.V. Prakash even called it a "game-changer."

No release date has been announced.