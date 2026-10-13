Adhyayan Suman-Divita Rai's 'Main Na Raha Mera' release date pushed

Suman said about the decision, "Main Na Raha Mera is an extremely personal film for me, and we want audiences to experience its emotions the way we have envisioned them."

"With a story that explores love, heartbreak, and the complexities of ego...it was important for us to find the right window for the film."

"October 23...had several releases lined up, and we felt that moving to December 11 would give us a better opportunity to bring the film to audiences."