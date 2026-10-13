Adhyayan Suman-Divita Rai's 'Main Na Raha Mera' release date pushed
What's the story
The release of the upcoming romantic musical film Main Na Raha Mera, starring Divita Rai and Adhyayan Suman, has been pushed from October 23 to December 11, 2026. The decision was made by the makers to avoid a box office clash with other films, reported Mid-Day. The move is expected to give the movie more visibility and attract a larger audience.
Strategy shift
'With a story that explores love, heartbreak, and the complexities...'
Suman said about the decision, "Main Na Raha Mera is an extremely personal film for me, and we want audiences to experience its emotions the way we have envisioned them."
"With a story that explores love, heartbreak, and the complexities of ego...it was important for us to find the right window for the film."
"October 23...had several releases lined up, and we felt that moving to December 11 would give us a better opportunity to bring the film to audiences."
Producer statement
'Our responsibility is not just to make a film...'
Producer Dharmesh Sangani said in a statement, "As producers, our responsibility is not just to make a film but also to ensure that it gets the best possible opportunity to connect with audiences in cinemas."
"The film has a strong emotional core, complemented by music that plays an integral part in its storytelling. We want to give it the right space to reach its audience."
Meanwhile, the movie is directed by Amit Kasaria and payrolled by Sangani Brothers Motion Pictures.