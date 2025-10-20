Legendary actor-comedian Asrani (84) dies after prolonged illness
What's the story
Veteran actor-comedian Govardhan Asrani, popularly known mononymously as Asrani, died in Mumbai on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 84. The news of his demise was confirmed by his family only after the last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium. Asrani had been admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital four days ago due to fluid accumulation in his lungs, according to his personal assistant Babubhai.
Details
Family to issue statement soon
Babubhai told India Today, "Asrani sahab was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi in Juhu four days ago. From what the doctors told us, there was fluid accumulation in his lungs." "He died today, around 3:30pm. The last rites have already been completed." The family is expected to release a statement soon and a prayer meeting is also being planned. Born on January 1, 1941, in Jaipur into a Sindhi family, Asrani got his big break in 1971 with Guddi.
Career
More than 350 films in over 5 decades
Asrani had a prolific career in Hindi cinema, spanning over five decades and featuring more than 350 films. He was known for his impeccable comic timing and became one of the most beloved faces in Bollywood. His portrayal of the quirky jailer in Sholay remains one of his most iconic performances. He also starred in Gujarati films and later ventured into direction, helming six films between 1974-1997.
Filmography
Collaborated with Rajesh Khanna on 25 films
Asrani worked in 25 films with Rajesh Khanna between the 1970s and 1990s. He made his mark in Hindi cinema with hits like Chupke Chupke, Rafoo Chakkar, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Himmatwala, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Chal Mere Bhai, Hera Pheri, Dhamaal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa among others. The actor also crooned songs for films like Alaap (1977) and Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulsha (1978). His last appearance was in Non-Stop Dhamaal. May he rest in peace.