Legendary actor-comedian Asrani (84) dies after prolonged illness

Veteran actor-comedian Govardhan Asrani, popularly known mononymously as Asrani, died in Mumbai on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 84. The news of his demise was confirmed by his family only after the last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium. Asrani had been admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital four days ago due to fluid accumulation in his lungs, according to his personal assistant Babubhai.

Details Family to issue statement soon Babubhai told India Today, "Asrani sahab was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi in Juhu four days ago. From what the doctors told us, there was fluid accumulation in his lungs." "He died today, around 3:30pm. The last rites have already been completed." The family is expected to release a statement soon and a prayer meeting is also being planned. Born on January 1, 1941, in Jaipur into a Sindhi family, Asrani got his big break in 1971 with Guddi.

Career More than 350 films in over 5 decades Asrani had a prolific career in Hindi cinema, spanning over five decades and featuring more than 350 films. He was known for his impeccable comic timing and became one of the most beloved faces in Bollywood. His portrayal of the quirky jailer in Sholay remains one of his most iconic performances. He also starred in Gujarati films and later ventured into direction, helming six films between 1974-1997.