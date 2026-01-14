Famed musician John Forte (50) dies at home

Acclaimed musician and producer John Forte, who was associated with the hip-hop group Fugees, has passed away at 50. The Chilmark Police in Massachusetts confirmed to Variety that they found his body at his home on Monday afternoon. The police chief said there were no indications of foul play or an obvious cause of death, and the case has been referred to the state medical examiner for investigation.

Musical journey Forte's career and collaborations with Fugees Born in 1975, Forte was a prominent member of the 1990s music group Refugee Camp All Stars. He contributed to several hit tracks, including Wyclef Jean's We Trying to Stay Alive and Rumble in the Jungle with A Tribe Called Quest and Busta Rhymes. His most notable work was on Fugees's 1996 album The Score, which became a global sensation and earned him a Grammy nomination at just 21 years old.

Career highlights Forte's solo career and legal troubles In 1998, Forte released his debut solo album Poly Sci, featuring guest appearances from DMX, Fat Joe, and Pras. He followed it up with I, John in 2001 with a duet featuring singer Carly Simon. However, his life changed dramatically after he was arrested on drug charges at Newark International Airport in 2000 and sentenced to 14 years in prison. His sentence was later commuted by then-US President George W. Bush after several public appeals for clemency.