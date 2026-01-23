Richa Chadha to start filming her comeback show in February
What's the story
Actor Richa Chadha has recently adopted a chic bob haircut for her upcoming role in an OTT series. The actor will be filming for the project from the first week of February. A source close to Chadha told IANS, "Richa has always been someone who enjoys playing with her look for the sake of her craft."
Project details
Chadha's new look is for a major OTT series
The source further revealed that the new haircut is for a "major series for an OTT platform" where Chadha will be playing the female lead. She will soon announce her new project, which has necessitated this change in her appearance. Chadha, who made her acting debut with Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, gained fame with films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Fukrey, and Section 375.
Career highlights
Chadha's recent work and personal life
Chadha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series, set in Lahore's red-light district during the Indian independence movement, delves into the lives of tawaifs, capturing their personal and political struggles against the backdrop of British colonial rule. The star-studded cast includes Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha. In 2022, she married actor Ali Fazal in Lucknow. They welcomed their first child in 2024.