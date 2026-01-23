Richa Chadha to start filming her comeback show in February

Project details

Chadha's new look is for a major OTT series

The source further revealed that the new haircut is for a "major series for an OTT platform" where Chadha will be playing the female lead. She will soon announce her new project, which has necessitated this change in her appearance. Chadha, who made her acting debut with Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, gained fame with films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Fukrey, and Section 375.