Ricky Gervais's partner Jane Fallon reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Jane Fallon, the bestselling author and longtime partner of comedian Ricky Gervais, has shared that she's been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.
The news came after a routine mammogram in December 2025 spotted something unusual. She had no symptoms at all.
After more tests and scans, doctors confirmed the diagnosis in February 2026.
Jane feels grateful for the care she's received
Jane says her outlook is positive: her prognosis is excellent and she's set for surgery later this month.
She's been through lots of testing but feels grateful for the care she's received so far.
To keep herself grounded during this time, she's been listening to audiobooks and doing jigsaw puzzles.
More about Jane and her relationship with Gervais
Besides being Gervais's partner since their university days in the 1980s, Jane has made a name for herself as an author with 14 novels under her belt, including Faking Friends.
Her debut novel is being adapted for film and is reported to star Emma Roberts.
On a recent podcast, she shared that their strong relationship comes from supporting each other in different careers (no competition or jealousy along the way).