Ricky Gervais's partner Jane Fallon reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Jane says her outlook is positive: her prognosis is excellent and she's set for surgery later this month. She's been through lots of testing but feels grateful for the care she's received so far. To keep herself grounded during this time, she's been listening to audiobooks and doing jigsaw puzzles.

More about Jane and her relationship with Gervais

Besides being Gervais's partner since their university days in the 1980s, Jane has made a name for herself as an author with 14 novels under her belt, including Faking Friends.

Her debut novel is being adapted for film and is reported to star Emma Roberts.

On a recent podcast, she shared that their strong relationship comes from supporting each other in different careers (no competition or jealousy along the way).