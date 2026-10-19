'Bigg Boss': Why Salman won't host next 'Weekend Ka Vaar'
What's the story
Salman Khan will not host the next Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. The actor confirmed his absence during the Sunday episode of the reality show, citing a "prior work commitment." Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will take over hosting duties for this weekend's episode.
Change in hosting
Shetty has previously appeared on 'Bigg Boss'
Shetty, who has long hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi, will bring a different energy to the show as contestants deal with nominations and shifting alliances.
Shetty has hosted Bigg Boss in Khan's absence earlier too.
It remains to be seen how the filmmaker tackles the arguments and controversies in the house.
Recent eviction
Aman Gandhi evicted from 'Bigg Boss 20'
The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Sunday witnessed the elimination of Aman Gandhi.
He was among the bottom three contestants along with Uditi Singh and Mary Kom before Khan announced his eviction.
This marked Gandhi's second consecutive week in the bottom three after previously losing a lifeline when no one was evicted.
Other contestants this season include Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), Arishfa Khan, Qazi Ahmad Touqeer, Aasif Khan, and Mahhi Vij, among others.