Rohit Shetty's house shooting: Lawrence Bishnoi gang, 6 men arrested Entertainment Feb 16, 2026

Six men have been arrested for the January 31 shooting outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house in Juhu, Mumbai.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility online, calling the attack a "small trailer" after their earlier threats were ignored.

The suspects—led by Shubham Lonkar, who allegedly paid ₹40,000 and gave orders via Signal app—planned a major incident.

Asaram Fasle handled the weapons; only one gun has been found so far.