Rohit Shetty's house shooting: Lawrence Bishnoi gang, 6 men arrested
Entertainment
Six men have been arrested for the January 31 shooting outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house in Juhu, Mumbai.
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility online, calling the attack a "small trailer" after their earlier threats were ignored.
The suspects—led by Shubham Lonkar, who allegedly paid ₹40,000 and gave orders via Signal app—planned a major incident.
Asaram Fasle handled the weapons; only one gun has been found so far.
Investigation is on under serious charges
The Special MCOCA Court said the shooting is "only the tip of the iceberg" when it comes to organized crime in Mumbai.
Five accused are in custody until February 17, but the main shooter is still missing.
The investigation is ongoing under serious charges, including attempted murder.